ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India re-appoints central bank governor Das for 3 more years

Reuters 30 Oct 2021

MUMBAI: India has re-appointed central bank governor Shaktikanta Das for three more years or until further orders, in a move welcomed on Friday by markets and economists.

Under Das, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut key interest rates to record lows and infused massive rupee liquidity into the banking system to shore up an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabinet’s appointments committee approved the decision to re-appoint Das late on Thursday. He first took the helm in December 2018, moving from the position of secretary of the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry.

The extension is longer than the norm of a two-year term in the last two decades but analysts said that was probably because of the economic situation and the work Das has done.

The move is a sign of the government’s “continued trust”, wrote Barclays economist Rahul Bajoria.

“Under Governor Das, the central bank has done the heavy lifting to support the economy through the COVID crisis, with fiscal policy playing a supportive role,” he added.

Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das Barclays Covid crisis

Comments

Comments are closed.

India re-appoints central bank governor Das for 3 more years

Govt treating TLP with kid gloves?

Nepra chairman’s powers restored

Framework for developing strategic reserves: CCoE directs formation of body under Ogra

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

External debt, liabilities increased to $125.876bn by end Sept

Circular debt reaches Rs2.379trn mark in Q1

Next review: Govt about to announce agreement with IMF: Dr Reza

Chinese bonds’ inclusion in major global indexes

FBR exceeds Rs397bn Oct collection target

Supply to fertilizer plants: Ministry seeks Rs1.096bn LPS for payment to SNGPL

Read more stories