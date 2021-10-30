Turkish Republic Day: Sustainable Tourism in Turkey

TEXT: Türkiye offers numerous sustainable travel options for visitors who are environmentally-conscious, seek to minimize their carbon footprint, and care about recognizing and protecting local cultures while having unforgettable experiences.

Ethical experiences for every kind of traveler

If you are interested in outdoor activities, Türkiye offers choices in every region: majestic mountains and sparkling lakes, caves and national parks, and biodiversity and endemic species that are a continental feature.

With many beautiful locations off the main tourist trails for exciting hiking, cycling, paragliding, and rafting experiences, you can enjoy your visit and explore your local surroundings using eco-friendly transportation, taking care of yourself and helping us protect the environment and the planet at the same time!

Enjoy history and nature at UNESCO-listed heritage sites, experience the diverse cultural delights around every corner, get to know the country’s traditional lifestyles and discover the rich and varied Turkish cuisine – every region and city of Türkiye will surprise you and leave you wanting more with its unique culinary offerings!

Be sure to also check out the many local gastronomy festivals and sample delectable products grown from ancestral seeds.

Choose eco-friendly travel for a better, healthy world

As we continue our work to make Türkiye a more sustainable global tourist destination, we are prioritizing the protection of our planet in everything that we do. We have set ourselves ambitious goals and continue to work diligently and ceaselessly towards achieving them.

We are resolutely implementing the provisions of the numerous international environmental conventi-

ons which we are proud to be part of, such as the United National Sustainable Development Goals, which is the foundation of our sustainable tourism strategy.

We aim through our projects on sustainability to leave the ultimate long-lasting legacy for future generations: an intact and healthy Planet Earth.

We invite all travelers to beautiful Türkiye to join us in achieving this objective! This guide introduces you to the vast range of sustainable tourism experiences available in the country, helping you to make enlightened and ethical choices that will have a positive environmental impact during your stay with us.

COVID-19 tourist protection and support insurance

Hosting millions of tourists every year, Türkiye launches pioneering practices from transport to accommodation to ensure that tourists have a safe visit in the course of the pandemic. In this respect, one of the first countries to launch the "Safe Tourism Certificate" practice, Türkiye now offers the "Tourist Protection Support Insurance" and "Extra Accommodation Cost Guarantee" in a single package for a more enjoyable and safe vacation. This new insurance package will let tourists have a safe vacation in Türkiye, one of the world's key tourist destinations with unique history, nature and culture.

Tourist Protection and Support Insurance

For a more joyous and safer holiday in Türkiye, a tourism center with its history, nature and culture, you can get the Tourist Protection and Support Insurance with Covid-19 coverage.

With this project implemented by Türkiye Sigorta under the leadership of the Republic of Türkiye, guests who want to spend a holiday with a peace of mind at the heavenly destinations of Türkiye, leave fatigue and stress of many months behind without worrying about Covid-19.

?stanbul, Bodrum, Cappadocia, Marmaris, Nemrut, Antalya and other wonders of Türkiye… Guests exploring the unique beauties of Türkiye in its azure blue waters, lush green highlands, wide canyons and open air museums, enjoy their holiday with the Tourist Protection and Support Insurance whilst leaving the fear of Covid-19 that took over the whole world behind.

