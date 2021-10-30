ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Markets

Dollar's rate in interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (October 29, 2021). ======================== Open Bid ...
Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (October 29, 2021).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 171.56
Open Offer     Rs 171.66
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

