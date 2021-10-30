Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 29, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 29.10.2021 VALUE 29.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1214% PA 0.6286% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0704% PA 0.6796% PA For 12 months 0.0823% PA 0.9573% PA For 2 Years 0.0823% PA 1.4573% PA For 3 Years 0.0823% PA 1.7073% PA For 4 years 0.0823% PA 1.9573% PA For 5 years 0.0823% PA 2.0823% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 29.10.2021 VALUE 29.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0464% PA 0.7036% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1526% PA 0.9026% PA For 12 Months 0.4565% PA 1.3315% PA For 2 Years 0.4565% PA 1.8315% PA For 3 Years 0.4565% PA 2.0815% PA For 4 years 0.4565% PA 2.3315% PA For 5 years 0.4565% PA 2.4565% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 29.10.2021 VALUE 29.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3116% PA 1.0616% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2894% PA 1.0394% PA For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 29.10.2021 VALUE 29.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1877% PA 0.5623% PA For 12 Months 0.1895% PA 0.6855% PA For 2 Years 0.1895% PA 1.1855% PA For 3 Years 0.1895% PA 1.4355% PA For 4 Years 0.1895% PA 1.6855% PA For 5 years 0.1895% PA 1.8105% PA ========================================================

