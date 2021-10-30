ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 30 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (October 29, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 29.10.2021   VALUE 29.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1214% PA            0.6286% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0704% PA            0.6796% PA
For 12 months           0.0823% PA            0.9573% PA
For  2 Years            0.0823% PA            1.4573% PA
For  3 Years            0.0823% PA            1.7073% PA
For  4 years            0.0823% PA            1.9573% PA
For  5 years            0.0823% PA            2.0823% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 29.10.2021   VALUE 29.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0464% PA            0.7036% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1526% PA            0.9026% PA
For 12 Months           0.4565% PA            1.3315% PA
For  2 Years            0.4565% PA            1.8315% PA
For  3 Years            0.4565% PA            2.0815% PA
For  4 years            0.4565% PA            2.3315% PA
For  5 years            0.4565% PA            2.4565% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 29.10.2021   VALUE 29.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3116% PA            1.0616% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2894% PA            1.0394% PA
For 12 Months           0.2371% PA            1.1121% PA
For  2 Years            0.2371% PA            1.6121% PA
For  3 Years            0.2371% PA            1.8621% PA
For  4 years            0.2371% PA            2.1121% PA
For  5 years            0.2371% PA            2.2371% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 29.10.2021   VALUE 29.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1667% PA            0.5833% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1877% PA            0.5623% PA
For 12 Months           0.1895% PA            0.6855% PA
For  2 Years            0.1895% PA            1.1855% PA
For  3 Years            0.1895% PA            1.4355% PA
For  4 Years            0.1895% PA            1.6855% PA
For  5 years            0.1895% PA            1.8105% PA
========================================================

