ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

AFP 29 Oct 2021

NEW DELHI: Dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested Friday in India for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported, in the latest sign of growing sectarian tensions in the country.

Hindu groups have been pressuring authorities for weeks in the northern city of Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi to stop Muslims offering Friday prayers in open spaces.

On Friday police deployed several hundred extra officers and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, local media reported.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of persecuting minorities, including India's 200-million-strong Muslim population.

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Modi's government rejects having a Hindu agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights.

Haryana state, of which Gurgaon -- also called Gurugram -- is the capital, is ruled by the BJP.

It is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the city, home to scores of multinational companies.

In 2018, many from the majority Hindu community raised similar objections to Muslims praying in the open.

District officials mediated between the communities and identified around 35 open spaces for Muslims to offer Friday prayers.

Indian farmers to step up protests after eight killed in clashes

Many of those detained on Friday held up placards that read "Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep", NDTV television channel reported.

Images on social media showed a group of mostly unmasked people demanding the prayers be stopped.

Hindu groups

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Mushtaque Ahmed Oct 29, 2021 06:53pm
If Hinduism can be practiced in Afghanistan by a tiny minority of Afghans, Muslims should have all the freedom to follow their religious rights in India. The acts of BJP/RSS combine are anti-muslim to the core and deserve to be condemned!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

July-September: SBP imposes penalties of Rs465 million on banks

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Read more stories