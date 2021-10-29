ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senior aide to Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 20 years in prison

  • Win Htein, is a stalwart supporter of Suu Kyi and a long time political prisoner during decades campaigning to end army rule
Reuters 29 Oct 2021

Win Htein, a senior aide to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday on charges of high treason, media and one of his family members said.

Win Htein, 79, is a stalwart supporter of Suu Kyi and a long time political prisoner during decades campaigning to end army rule.

He was arrested in the aftermath of a Feb. 1 coup that has plunged Myanmar into chaos and that ended a decade of tentative democratic rule.

Win Htein's daughter, Chit Suu Win Htein, said in a message to Reuters: "So this is as we expected. It's not a surprise but it's a sad and outrageous thing to hear about the ridiculous sentencing. Perpetrators of this injustice will be held accountable for this ... Please hold on people! We will win!"

No defence witnesses at Suu Kyi incitement trial: lawyer

Suu Kyi, who is also on trial, is charged with a litany of offences, including breaking coronavirus protocols, illegally possessing two-way radios, accepting bribes of cash and gold, incitement to cause public alarm and violating the Official Secrets Act.

In her first court testimony on Tuesday she denied a charge of incitement in connection with her party publishing a letter in February calling on international organisations not to cooperate with the ruling military junta.

Myanmar's state media has not reported developments in Suu Kyi's multiple legal cases, and one of the only sources of public information on her trial - her lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw - received a gagging order from the military authorities earlier this month.

That was after Myanmar's former president Win Myint said during his court testimony that the military had tried to force him to relinquish power hours before the coup, in comments which challenged the military's insistence that no coup took place.

Aung San Suu Kyi named in Argentine lawsuit over crimes against Rohingya

The military has said it took power because elections last year that returned Suu Kyi's party to office were flawed - an assertion the country's electoral commission has dismissed.

Before she was deposed, Suu Kyi led a civilian government after her party swept a 2015 election, called when the military stepped back from half a century of direct rule.

The coup ended years of tentative steps towards democracy and economic growth in Myanmar after decades of authoritarian rule and economic stagnation.

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar's army chief Myanmar's army Myanmar's armed forces Win Htein

Comments

1000 characters

Senior aide to Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 20 years in prison

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to field after Afghanistan win toss

32 TLP activists arrested over fake propaganda, says Fawad

Third successive gain: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Dozens detained in India for disrupting Muslim prayers

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Illegal structure: SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights in one month

FO condemns vandalisation of mosques, houses of Muslims in India

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

July-September: SBP imposes penalties of Rs465 million on banks

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected new Balochistan CM

Read more stories