ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,742 Decreased By ▼ -23.3 (-0.49%)
BR30 20,318 Decreased By ▼ -297.86 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,769 Decreased By ▼ -222.1 (-0.48%)
KSE30 17,817 Decreased By ▼ -125.01 (-0.7%)
Panama Canal breaks freight record despite pandemic crisis

AFP 29 Oct 2021

PANAMA CITY: The Panama Canal had a record fiscal year 2021 with more tonnage transported through the waterway than ever before, despite a crisis in global port congestion, authorities said Thursday.

A total of 516 million tonnes passed through the channel, mainly consisting of containers, grains, chemicals and liquefied natural gas, from October 2020 through September 2021, according to the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

The figure represents an 8.7 percent increase compared to the previous fiscal year, which itself set a record despite a slowdown in the global economy and trade linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Truly, fiscal year 2021 for the Panama Canal has been an exceptional year," ACP head Ricaurte Vasquez said on a video conference call.

The new freight record is due to ships growing ever larger and crossing the sea with as many containers as will fit to achieve maximum efficiency, Vasquez said.

In addition, increased demand for grain between China and the United States as well as a rise in the transport of liquefied natural gas led to greater traffic through the canal.

The new record comes despite the global trade crisis caused by supply chain failures and port congestion created by the pandemic, which have caused shortages in some markets.

This, however, did not affect the canal, Vasquez said.

Since its inauguration by the United States in 1914, more than a million ships have passed through the canal.

Panama regained control of the channel in 1999 under the Panama Canal treaty signed in 1977.

Panama Canal

