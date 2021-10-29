PM reconstitutes ECC; Ayub new chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has re-constituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to be headed by Minister for Economic Affair Division (EAD) Omar Ayub as Shaukat Tarin after being made an adviser was no longer be able to preside the ECC, the highest economic decision-making body in the country, or the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation Commission (CCoP).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a petition, in December 2020, ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants cannot head cabinet committees and barred the then Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from heading the cabinet committees.

On October 17, after the expiry of constitutional term of finance minister, Tarin was appointed as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, while he was in Washington to hold policy-level talks on the pending review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

An official of the Finance Ministry said that Tarin was invited in the ECC meeting, on Thursday, on special invitation. The prime minister constituted the ECC meeting with Omar Ayub, and the first meeting presided over by him, according to an official of the EAD, was just an introductory meeting and did not take any agenda item.

The members of the ECC included Minister for Communications, Minister for Energy, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Interior, Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Maritime Affair, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives as well as Minister for Privatization and Minister for Railways besides Minister for Water Resources.

By special Invitation, the chairman can invite Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Secretary, Commerce Division, Secretary, Communications Division and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division.

