ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -24 (-0.5%)
BR30 20,303 Decreased By ▼ -312.61 (-1.52%)
KSE100 45,774 Decreased By ▼ -216.61 (-0.47%)
KSE30 17,818 Decreased By ▼ -124.42 (-0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM reconstitutes ECC; Ayub new chairman

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 29 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has re-constituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to be headed by Minister for Economic Affair Division (EAD) Omar Ayub as Shaukat Tarin after being made an adviser was no longer be able to preside the ECC, the highest economic decision-making body in the country, or the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation Commission (CCoP).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a petition, in December 2020, ruled that unelected advisers and special assistants cannot head cabinet committees and barred the then Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh from heading the cabinet committees.

On October 17, after the expiry of constitutional term of finance minister, Tarin was appointed as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, while he was in Washington to hold policy-level talks on the pending review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Govt needs Tarin more than he needs govt?

An official of the Finance Ministry said that Tarin was invited in the ECC meeting, on Thursday, on special invitation. The prime minister constituted the ECC meeting with Omar Ayub, and the first meeting presided over by him, according to an official of the EAD, was just an introductory meeting and did not take any agenda item.

The members of the ECC included Minister for Communications, Minister for Energy, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Interior, Minister for Law and Justice, Minister for Maritime Affair, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives as well as Minister for Privatization and Minister for Railways besides Minister for Water Resources.

By special Invitation, the chairman can invite Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Secretary, Commerce Division, Secretary, Communications Division and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Omar Ayub CCoP Extended Fund Facility Economic Affair Division

Comments

Comments are closed.

PM reconstitutes ECC; Ayub new chairman

WB says inflation to edge up in FY22

China urges WB, IMF to help Afghanistan

MoF update, outlook: Jul-Aug fiscal deficit stands at 0.9pc of GDP

Germany signs Euro 26.213m DSSI

Biden pushes $1.75trn US spending deal

Goods cleared from warehouse within 30 days FBR decides to remit penal surcharge

FATF standards: SECP says steps taken to ensure implementation

PM convenes NSC meeting today

Top brass reviews security environment

Read more stories