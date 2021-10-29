DUHS Ojha Campus: New centre for breast cancer diagnosis, treatment being set up: VC

KARACHI: A new centre with all facilities from diagnosis to treatment of breast cancer is being set up under one roof at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus and breast cancer patients will be able to get diagnosis and treatment facility.

As a result, the city of Karachi in particular and Sindh and Balochistan in general will be able to diagnose and treat breast cancer patients. This disease is increasing rapidly in Pakistan although it can be stopped at an early stage and the death rate can be reduced. The idea behind the establishment of this centre is to reduce the death rate. Our Dow Lab is conducting mammography at discounted rates of only Rs1670 so that, even our poor population can afford it.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Dow University of Health Sciences, Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy who was addressing the seminar as chief guest at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium, Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus in connection with Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in the month of October as awareness month.

Prof Shaista Masood Khan, Prof Rufina Soomro, Dr Asghar H Asghar, Prof Imrana Masroor, Prof Nasreen Naz, Prof Nusrat Shah, Prof Zarnaz Wahid and others also addressed the seminar.

Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said that a lot of effort is being made at the government level through awareness campaign. Unfortunately, there is no tendency among women to do self-examination.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Shaista Masood Khan said that breast cancer is also considered as a completely hereditary disease. According to research, the rate of people suffering with breast cancer is 30 percent who have their family history. Women over the age of 40 who weigh more than 50 kg or BMI over 30 have a higher risk of breast cancer, so women must keep their weight low. Especially women who are five feet nine inches tall are at high risk, she said, adding that men also get breast cancer. But if we count the risk factor, being a woman is also a big risk factor in breast cancer. She said that there is no such factor that can save us from breast cancer.

However, like Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, if we get BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes tested which is now also done in Pakistan, then by reviewing one's genetic mutations, we can tell ahead of time when it can go ahead and cause breast cancer, said Prof Rufina Soomro in her address to the seminar. The rate of breast cancer in young women in the United States is 30 percent. It is common in the age group of 15 to 39. Cancer is on the rise in young women.

Prof Imrana Masroor said that early diagnosis in women above 40 years of age can save the life of one woman in a thousand.

Dr Asghar H Asghar of Kiran Hospital said that Pakistan has a higher rate of breast cancer than India. Belgium has the highest rate of breast cancer in the world and the United States has the second highest rate of breast cancer in women in western countries. In Europe the rate of breast cancer out of one hundred thousand is 100 to 113.

Earlier, an awareness walk was started from Dr Ishratul Ebad OT Complex under the leadership of Prof Zarnaz Wahid and Prof Nusrat Shah. Participants held banners and placards at the entrance to Dow International College.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021