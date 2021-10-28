ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (0.1%)
BR30 20,616 Decreased By ▼ -6.13 (-0.03%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 139.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,942 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global stocks fall, gold gains as US economic growth slows sharply

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Global equities retreated from record highs on Thursday, while safe-haven gold rose after the US economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, hit by an uptick in COVID-19 infections and shortages caused by stretched supply chains.

US gross domestic product increased at a 2% annualized rate last quarter, slowest since the second quarter of 2020 when the economy was beset by pandemic restrictions, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday.

The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, as widely expected, holding fire before a set of crucial decisions in December on ending pandemic emergency stimulus and returning policy to a more normal setting.

The MSCI All World Stock Index was down 0.06% at 741.31 points, barely below its lifetime high of 749.16 points hit last month.

All three major US stock indexes opened higher on Thursday following a week of upbeat quarterly earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 35,667.29, the S&P 500 gained 0.54% to 4,576.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% to 15,311.62.

The STOXX index of 600 companies fell 0.11% at 473.52 points, some two points below its record high from August and little changed after the ECB's statement.

"The markets are caught in a bit of a no-man's land of optimism that earnings are going to continue to be positive, against pessimism that inflation is going to crimp profit margins," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"Even if there has been no evidence of that, we need to get these central bank meetings out of the way as they are keeping investors on tenterhooks," Hewson said.

Gold prices edged higher, drawing support from the European Central Bank's decision to keep policy unchanged as expected, which allayed investor fears of an imminent interest rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,802.60 per ounce.

US gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,806.90.

Global equities

Comments

1000 characters

Global stocks fall, gold gains as US economic growth slows sharply

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee continues to recover, closes at 172.26

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

We should be unapologetic in sharing our narrative: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebration of Pakistan's victory

SBP's foreign exchange reserves decline $346 million, now stand at $17.146 billion

Biden announces $1.75 trillion US spending deal ahead of Europe trip

China urges World Bank, IMF to help Afghanistan

Citigroup plans more investment in Saudi Arabia, eyes banking licence

China to build base for Tajikistan near Afghan border: official

Read more stories