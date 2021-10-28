ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

Sohail Sarfraz 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The sales tax exemptions available to diplomats, diplomatic missions, and privileged persons may also be abolished in case the government promulgates Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Wednesday that the sales tax exemption is available on the goods imported by various agencies of the United Nations, diplomats, diplomatic missions, privileged persons, and privileged organisations, which are covered under various Acts and, Orders, rules and regulations made thereunder; and agreements by the federal government provided that such goods are charged zero-rate of customs duty under Customs Act, 1969, and the conditions laid therein.

Zero-rating facility is also available on the supply to diplomats, diplomatic missions, privileged persons, and privileged organisations, which are covered under various acts, orders, rules, regulations and agreements passed by the parliament or issued or agreed by the Government of Pakistan.

The presidential ordinance would restrict the sales tax exemptions to only few items. The Sixth Schedule (Exemption Schedule) of the Sales Tax Act 1990 would be completely revamped.

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: FBR awaiting MoF’s nod to send draft Ord to Law Division

Except essential food and health items, the government will withdraw sales tax exemptions from the Sixth Schedule.

The withdrawal of sales tax exemptions may also cover exemptions available to diplomats, diplomatic missions, and privileged persons.

The sales tax exemptions, sales tax zero-rating and all kinds of reduced sales tax rates may be subjected to standard rate of 17 percent sales tax.

Sources said that the government may impose 17 percent sales tax on cellular mobile phones in CKD/CBU form under the Ninth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. The government will also withdraw all kinds of sales tax zero-rating except exports.

The ordinance would have six major components: (i) No zero-rating; (ii) 17 percent sales tax on mobile phones; (iii) withdrawal of major sales tax exemptions; (iv) continuation of exemptions or zero-ratings on essential food items and health items; (v) imposition of standard rate of sales tax on reduced rates items, and (vi) withdrawal of sales tax exemption subjected to conditions or conditional exemptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

sales tax exemptions diplomatic missions Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance

Comments

1000 characters

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

MFIs want status of commercial banks

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline: Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan

ABL’s PAT grows 5pc to Rs13,070m in 9 months YoY

Four policemen killed, 250 hurt in clashes with TLP workers

Govt has decided to consider TLP as a 'militant organisation': Fawad

KSA financial assistance has nothing to do with IMF negotiations, says Tarin

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

PM Imran says TLP's demands cannot be accepted

Read more stories