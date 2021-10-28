Four policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Four policemen including an officer were martyred in an ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district of Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning. Unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles sprayed a police van with bullets near Zainuddin Petrol Pump and escaped from the scene.

The firing was so intense that all the policemen including as assistant sub-inspector died on the spot. The martyred cops were identified as ASI Mustaqeem, Constable Yaqoob, Constable Inam and driver Rahimullah.

The Rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies of the policemen to Lakki City Hospital for post-mortem. The police have cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation to hunt down the gunmen.