Two soldiers martyred at Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: The terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border in district Kurram in the wee hours of Wednesday on the night of October 26-27, 2021.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire with terrorists, 24-year-old Lance Naik Asad Ali, a resident of Kurram, and 21-year-old Sepoy Asif, a resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow such activities against Pakistan in the future,” the ISPR said.

It said Pakistan Army is determined to guard Pakistan’s frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.