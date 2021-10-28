ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
APNS representatives hold talks with PIO & DG PID Peshawar

Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Principal Information officer (PIO) Peshawar Sohail Ali Khan and DG Press Information Department (PID) Peshawar Ashfaq Kahil on Tuesday met representatives of All Pakistan Newspaper Society Peshawar chapter and discuss the issues being faced by regional newspapers here.

The APNS representatives include Peer Haroon Shah, Asmara Khan Daowoodzai, Masood Khan, Ashraf Dar, Jawaid Afridi, Bilal Afridi and others.

APNS representatives informed the government officials about the issues faced be regional newspapers of the province. Upon which they assured the APNS representatives to resolve their issues.

APNS Sohail Ali Khan Ashfaq Kahil

