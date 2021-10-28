Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
28 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (October 27, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 175.2236
Pound Sterling 241.2128
Euro 203.1893
Japanese Yen 1.5361
===========================
