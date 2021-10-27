ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin slips on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

LONDON: Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to its lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks, taking losses since hitting a record high last week to around 12% - though the digital currency is still on track for its best month since February.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 3.7% to $58,100, its lowest since Oct. 15. It has lost 12.1% since it hit an all-time high of $67,016 on Oct. 20.

By 1413 GMT, bitcoin was trading down 2.3% at $58,965. Smaller coins such as ethereum and ripple which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also fell between 3.5%-7%.

Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after Wall Street foray

Bitcoin's losses were down to traders taking profit from its recent rally, said Tony Sycamore, analyst at City Index. The digital currency has notched up gains of almost 35% so far this month, which if maintained would be its best performance in eight months.

Bitcoin is facing "a short-term downtrend," said Du Jun, co-founder of major crypto exchange operator Huobi Group, adding that further falls may be limited given relatively low trading volumes.

bitcoin crypto market bitcoin price crypto coin crypto exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin slips on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months

KSA financial assistance has nothing to do with IMF negotiations, says Tarin

Pakistan's rupee recovers 1.44% against US dollar as KSA support cools off market

PM Imran says TLP's demands cannot be accepted

US senators urge Biden to avoid sanctions against India over Russian deal

Our collective efforts can halt economic meltdown in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Mullah Omar's son on TV as Taliban polish public image

PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia after $3-billion financial assistance

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

China says Taliban eager to have dialogue with the world

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

Read more stories