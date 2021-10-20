ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after Wall Street foray

AFP Updated 20 Oct 2021

LONDON: Bitcoin hit a new record on Wednesday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world's biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency soared to $65,778, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

'Unintentional gift': US steps into China's bitcoin breach

The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency ETF

Comments

1000 characters

Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after Wall Street foray

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

To hear good news from IMF soon, says Dr Reza Baqir

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

Read more stories