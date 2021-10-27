JI says will stage demonstration against rising joblessness in Islamabad on 31st

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government is breathing with the help of artificial oxygen and it will collapse within no time if the support is removed. Talking to party workers at Mansoora on Tuesday, he said the Balochistan episode could possibly be repeated at the center whenever the need was felt by those who were providing backing to the PTI government.

The rulers, he said, destroyed the economy and every institution in three years. The incumbent government, he said, proved even worst than their predecessors. He said the government kept the status quo intact despite the tall claims of the Prime Minister who promised to bring the real change and transform Pakistan into a Madina-like-state.

There was no difference between the present and past rulers, he said, adding the Prime Minister deceived the youth and poor masses. The IMF, he said, had virtually taken control of the State Bank and the national economy. The interest-based, he said, was the real evil, causing massive joblessness and inflation.

He said the government should go home if it was unable to provide relief to inflation-hit masses. He said the JI had decided to take thousands of unemployed youth to Islamabad on October 31 to hold a historic protest demonstration against the anti-people policies of the incompetent rulers. He said Prime Minister claimed to provide 10 million jobs rather he made millions jobless in three years. This government, he said, lacked vision to fix the economy. The people of Pakistan, he said, should take a stand against injustice and cruelty and be the part of the JI struggle to get rid of the status quo.

He appealed to the youth to stand with the JI and attend the October 31 protest. He said the JI would bring real change in the country if voted to power. Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, President of the Standing Committee on Political, Electoral and National Affairs, while addressing the participants of the Central Consultative Meeting, said that religious politics is bound by the Qur'an and Sunnah.

The religion of nature - Islam is the protector of the welfare and greatness of human beings and humanity. Citizens of Pakistan must come forward and support Jamaat-e Islami, we will take the country out of the crisis.

Liaqat Baloch in his meetings with the delegations at Mansurah and Public Relations Office said that Imran Khan is a careless, headless and insensitive ruler. The crises and dangers of the country demand that all be united on national unity, national priorities, but Imran Sarkar have wreaked havoc on parliament, judiciary, administration, media and economic system.

It has made prestigious military and intelligence agencies controversial and discredited. Imran Khan's style of governance is becoming a poison for politics, democracy and the constitutional parliamentary system. Like Jam Kamal (former CM Balochistan), the safest way for Imran Khan is to admit his failure and resign, otherwise the situation is ready for Punjab and the federation like Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021