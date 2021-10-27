ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
First VC appointed for University of Gwadar

INP 27 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Balochistan on Monday notified Professor Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir as Vice-Chancellor (VC), University of Gwadar. The development has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of Gwadar to have a full-fledged university in their area for higher education, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued by Secretariat Governor Balochistan, Dr Razzaq Sabir has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor for a term of three years "under section 54 (3) read with Section 14 (1) on University of Gwadar Act, 2018".

The provincial Assembly of Balochistan had passed the "University of Gwadar Bill, 2018" to "upgrade the Gwadar Campus of the University of Turbat (UoT) into a new University in the southwestern part of the province of Balochistan".

Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, the first and founder VC of UoT, had conceived the idea of the establishment of a sub-campus of UoT in Gwadar in 2015. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan notified the sub-campus of UoT in Gwadar in July 2016 while academic activities were started in January 2017 on the campus. The sub-campus has only four programmes across four departments.

