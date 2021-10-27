Turkey provisionally buys 235,000 tones of barley

HAMBURG: Turkey's state grain board TMO provisionally bought an estimated 235,000 tonnes of animal feed barley from optional origins in a tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said. That was more than estimated in earlier trader assessments and matched the volume TMO had been seeking.

Purchases in all TMO tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in the following days. Shipment in the tender was sought to a series of Turkish ports between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20. Both imports and supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.