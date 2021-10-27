PSQCA celebrates World Standards Day

KARACHI: Director General, Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Ali Bux Soomro on Tuesday said that the authority is empowering people with real-world solutions to mitigate sustainability challenges.

He was addressing a seminar on the 52nd World Standards Day 2021 on topic "Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) held at PSQCA head office

The objective of the seminar was to promote quality standards culture in Pakistan.

Ali Bux said we also desire to advance consultative group of leaders to catalyze the national efforts for making our shared vision of standardization into a reality. He acknowledged and appreciated the national efforts of all contributors and highlighted a shared vision for peace and prosperity, for people and planet.

He said that every SDG is a call for action, but we can only get there if we work together because national standards offer practical solutions. "By using national standards, you become a part of the solution as the entire standards system is built on collaboration."

PSQCA is the National Standard Body (NSB) of Pakistan under the administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), Government of Pakistan. This Authority, a full member of ISO, IEC and ITU, celebrated World Standards Day as an annual event with zeal and zest to renew association with international standardization organization, as well as, paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts nationwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as national standards. This day was also a great opportunity to bring standardization to a wider audience including business leaders, representatives from industry, academia, NGOs and government to highlight the role of standards in everyday life.

