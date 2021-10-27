KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Otsuka Pakistan Limited 27-10-2021 09:00 Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 11:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 10:45 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 09:00 Pakistan International Airlines Corporation 27-10-2021 11:00 National Bank of Pakistan 27-10-2021 10:00 The General Tyre & Rubber Co of Pakistan 27-10-2021 12:00 Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00 Unity Foods Limited 27-10-2021 13:30 Quice Food Industries Ltd 27-10-2021 10:30 BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 10:45 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 11:30 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-10-2021 16:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 11:00 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00 D .M. Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2021 13:00 TPL Properties Limited 27-10-2021 16:00 Thal Limited 27-10-2021 15:30 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 13:00 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30 Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 16:00 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30 Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 17:00 S M E Leasing Limited 27-10-2021 10:00 S M E Leasing Limited 27-10-2021 10:00 Matco Foods Limited 27-10-2021 11:30 Shield Corporation Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00 United Brands Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00 Pakistan Services Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00 First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2021 14:00 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 27-10-2021 11:30 Service Fabrics Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 27-10-2021 10:00 Century Insurance Company Ltd 27-10-2021 19:30 UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 27-10-2021 17:00 Systems Limited 27-10-2021 17:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-10-2021 09:30 Lucky Cement Limited 27-10-2021 16:30 Faysal Bank Limited 27-10-2021 12:00 Pakistan Cables Ltd 27-10-2021 09:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-10-2021 13:00 Calcorp Limited 28-10-2021 14:30 Buxly Paints Ltd 28-10-2021 11:30 Bata Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2021 16:00 Ecopack Limited 28-10-2021 9:30 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00 AGP Limited 28-10-2021 18:30 Grays Leasing Limited 28-10-2021 12:00 Pak Oman Asset Management Company Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 12:30 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 10:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30 First UDL Modaraba 28-10-2021 12:00 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2021 13:00 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30 TRG Pakistan Limited 28-10-2021 20:30 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00 Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-10-2021 10:30 Dawood Equities Limited 28-10-2021 11:00 First National Equities Ltd 28-10-2021 18:00 TPL Trakker Limited 28-10-2021 16:00 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 28-10-2021 11:00 Ghani Glass Limited 28-10-2021 13:00 Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 15:00 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00 Fecto Cement Limited 28-10-2021 14:30 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 12:15 K-Electric Limited 28-10-2021 10:30 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 First Equity Modaraba 28-10-2021 16:00 Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00 Arpak International Investments Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 AKD Hospitality Limited 28-10-2021 11:00 First Imrooz Modaraba 28-10-2021 10:30 Pioneer Cement Limited 28-10-2021 13:00 Panther Tyres Limited 28-10-2021 14:30 Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 12:30 Al Abid S ilk Mills Limited 28-10-2021 14:00 Shams Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 10:30 Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2021 15:30 Atlas Battery Limited 28-10-2021 09:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2021 10:00 Loads Limited 28-10-2021 12:30 Karam Ceramics Limited 28-10-2021 16:00 Atlas Asset Management Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 11:30 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00 Sitara Energy Ltd 28-10-2021 15:30 Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 13:30 Saif Power Limited 28-10-2021 12:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 12:30 International Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Pakistan P V C Limited 29-10-2021 12:30 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 Balochistan Glass Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Atlas Honda Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Citi Pharma Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 Quetta Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Telecard Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 29-10-2021 16:00 Octopus Digital Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 Avanceon Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 The Hub Power Company Limited 29-10-2021 10:00 S .S .Oil Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Air Link Communication Limited 29-10-2021 15:30 Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 16:30 Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 Nishat Mills Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Zephyr Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 12:30 First IB LModaraba 29-10-2021 12:00 Samin Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 14:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Zil Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 29-10-2021 17:00 Ados Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30 First Tri-Star Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00 Image Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:00 First Tri-Star Mutual F und Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 Tri-Star Power Limited 29-10-2021 16:00 Hafiz Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 B .F. Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:45 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Dadabhoy Sack Limited 29-10-2021 11:30 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 ABL Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 11:00 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 15:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00 TPL Corp Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 29-10-2021 18:30 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00 Bunnys Limited 29-10-2021 12:00 International Knitwear Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30 786 Investments Limited 29-10-2021 09:30 Orient Rental Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Husein Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 D.S. Industries Limited 29-10-2021 15:15 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30 East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Pak Leather C rafts Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 BECo Steel Limited 29-10-2021 11:00 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00 IC C Industries Limited 30-10-2021 13:00 Amtex Limited 30-10-2021 11:30 Frontier Ceramics Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30 Hala Enterprises Ltd 30-10-2021 15:45 Roshan Packages Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 30-10-2021 14:30 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 15:00 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 12:00 AN Textile Mills Limited 30-10-2021 11:00 Azgard Nine Limited 30-10-2021 11:30 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 31-10-2021 16:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021