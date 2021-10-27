ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Otsuka Pakistan Limited                27-10-2021   09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd            27-10-2021   11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd             27-10-2021   10:45
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd               27-10-2021   09:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation                   27-10-2021   11:00
National Bank of Pakistan              27-10-2021   10:00
The General Tyre
& Rubber Co of Pakistan                27-10-2021   12:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd                27-10-2021   12:00
Unity Foods Limited                    27-10-2021   13:30
Quice Food Industries Ltd              27-10-2021   10:30
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd                27-10-2021   10:45
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd       27-10-2021   14:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd               27-10-2021   11:30
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited            27-10-2021   16:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                 27-10-2021   11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd          27-10-2021   14:00
D .M. Textile Mills Limited            27-10-2021   13:00
TPL Properties Limited                 27-10-2021   16:00
Thal Limited                           27-10-2021   15:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd                27-10-2021   13:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd           27-10-2021   12:30
Cherat Cement Company Ltd              27-10-2021   12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd              27-10-2021   12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd           27-10-2021   12:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd               27-10-2021   16:00
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                  27-10-2021   12:30
Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd         27-10-2021   17:00
S M E Leasing Limited                  27-10-2021   10:00
S M E Leasing Limited                  27-10-2021   10:00
Matco Foods Limited                    27-10-2021   11:30
Shield Corporation Ltd                 27-10-2021   12:00
United Brands Ltd                      27-10-2021   12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd                  27-10-2021   14:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba           27-10-2021   14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd              27-10-2021   11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd                    27-10-2021   12:30
Ghani Global Glass Ltd                 27-10-2021   10:00
Century Insurance Company Ltd          27-10-2021   19:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end         27-10-2021   17:00
Systems Limited                        27-10-2021   17:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd           27-10-2021   09:30
Lucky Cement Limited                   27-10-2021   16:30
Faysal Bank Limited                    27-10-2021   12:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd                    27-10-2021   09:00
Treet Corporation Ltd                  27-10-2021   14:00
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba     27-10-2021   13:00
Calcorp Limited                        28-10-2021   14:30
Buxly Paints Ltd                       28-10-2021   11:30
Bata Pakistan Ltd                      28-10-2021   16:00
Ecopack Limited                        28-10-2021    9:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd       28-10-2021   14:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd            28-10-2021   12:00
AGP Limited                            28-10-2021   18:30
Grays Leasing Limited                  28-10-2021   12:00
Pak Oman Asset Management
Company Ltd-Open end                   28-10-2021   12:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd              28-10-2021   11:00
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd                  28-10-2021   11:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end      28-10-2021   10:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd                   28-10-2021   14:30
First UDL Modaraba                     28-10-2021   12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd                28-10-2021   12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited               28-10-2021   13:00
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd              28-10-2021   14:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd               28-10-2021   11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd      28-10-2021   14:30
TRG Pakistan Limited                   28-10-2021   20:30
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd          28-10-2021   12:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited              28-10-2021   10:30
Dawood Equities Limited                28-10-2021   11:00
First National Equities Ltd            28-10-2021   18:00
TPL Trakker Limited                    28-10-2021   16:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited              28-10-2021   11:00
Ghani Glass Limited                    28-10-2021   13:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd                 28-10-2021   15:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd                28-10-2021   14:00
Fecto Cement Limited                   28-10-2021   14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd               28-10-2021   11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd             28-10-2021   12:15
K-Electric Limited                     28-10-2021   10:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd              28-10-2021   11:00
First Equity Modaraba                  28-10-2021   16:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd         28-10-2021   12:00
Arpak International Investments Ltd    28-10-2021   11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited                28-10-2021   11:00
First Imrooz Modaraba                  28-10-2021   10:30
Pioneer Cement Limited                 28-10-2021   13:00
Panther Tyres Limited                  28-10-2021   14:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd                  28-10-2021   12:30
Al Abid S ilk Mills Limited            28-10-2021   14:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd                28-10-2021   10:30
Sindh Modaraba                         28-10-2021   15:30
Atlas Battery Limited                  28-10-2021   09:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd               28-10-2021   10:00
Loads Limited                          28-10-2021   12:30
Karam Ceramics Limited                 28-10-2021   16:00
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end                           28-10-2021   11:30
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd                        28-10-2021   11:00
Sitara Energy Ltd                      28-10-2021   15:30
Agriauto Industries Ltd                28-10-2021   13:30
Saif Power Limited                     28-10-2021   12:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd                 28-10-2021   14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd                28-10-2021   12:30
International Industries Ltd           28-10-2021   14:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd                29-10-2021   11:00
Pakistan P V C Limited                 29-10-2021   12:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd  29-10-2021   14:30
Balochistan Glass Limited              29-10-2021   11:30
Atlas Honda Limited                    29-10-2021   11:00
Citi Pharma Limited                    29-10-2021   14:30
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd       29-10-2021   16:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited           29-10-2021   14:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd        29-10-2021   11:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd            29-10-2021   11:30
Telecard Limited                       29-10-2021   11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited                 29-10-2021   14:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba                 29-10-2021   16:00
Octopus Digital Limited                29-10-2021   10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd             29-10-2021   15:00
Avanceon Limited                       29-10-2021   11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd         29-10-2021   14:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd             29-10-2021   16:00
The Hub Power Company Limited          29-10-2021   10:00
S .S .Oil Mills Limited                29-10-2021   11:00
Air Link Communication Limited         29-10-2021   15:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited                29-10-2021   14:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd         29-10-2021   10:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd             29-10-2021   16:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd       29-10-2021   11:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd                 29-10-2021   15:00
Nishat Mills Limited                   29-10-2021   10:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd             29-10-2021   11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd              29-10-2021   11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited                29-10-2021   12:30
First IB LModaraba                     29-10-2021   12:00
Samin Textiles Limited                 29-10-2021   14:30
Crescent Fibres Limited                29-10-2021   10:30
Zil Limited                            29-10-2021   10:30
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited               29-10-2021   17:00
Ados Pakistan Limited                  29-10-2021   10:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba                29-10-2021   15:00
Image Pakistan Limited                 29-10-2021   10:00
First Tri-Star Mutual F und Ltd        29-10-2021   15:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd                  29-10-2021   15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited                 29-10-2021   16:00
Hafiz Limited                          29-10-2021   11:30
B .F. Modaraba                         29-10-2021   15:45
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd         29-10-2021   11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited                  29-10-2021   11:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd           29-10-2021   14:00
ABL Asset Management
Co. Ltd-Open end                       29-10-2021   11:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end       29-10-2021   15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd              29-10-2021   15:00
TPL Corp Limited                       29-10-2021   11:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba               29-10-2021   18:30
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd                  29-10-2021   16:00
Bunnys Limited                         29-10-2021   12:00
International Knitwear Ltd             29-10-2021   14:30
786 Investments Limited                29-10-2021   09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba                 29-10-2021   15:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited              29-10-2021   11:00
Husein Industries Ltd                  29-10-2021   11:00
D.S. Industries Limited                29-10-2021   15:15
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd             29-10-2021   11:30
Netsol Technologies Ltd                29-10-2021   15:30
East West Insurance Company Ltd        29-10-2021   14:00
Kohinoor Industries Ltd                29-10-2021   10:30
Pak Leather C rafts Ltd                29-10-2021   11:00
BECo Steel Limited                     29-10-2021   11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd               29-10-2021   11:00
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                  29-10-2021   11:30
Ghani Value Glass Ltd                  29-10-2021   10:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd              29-10-2021   11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd               29-10-2021   14:00
IC C Industries Limited                30-10-2021   13:00
Amtex Limited                          30-10-2021   11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd                  30-10-2021   11:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd                   30-10-2021   15:45
Roshan Packages Ltd                    30-10-2021   11:00
Asia Insurance Company Ltd             30-10-2021   14:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd            30-10-2021   15:00
Jubilee Spinning
& Weaving Mills Ltd                    30-10-2021   12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited               30-10-2021   11:00
Azgard Nine Limited                    30-10-2021   11:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd                   31-10-2021   16:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

