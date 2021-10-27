Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
27 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Otsuka Pakistan Limited 27-10-2021 09:00
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 11:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 10:45
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 09:00
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation 27-10-2021 11:00
National Bank of Pakistan 27-10-2021 10:00
The General Tyre
& Rubber Co of Pakistan 27-10-2021 12:00
Bawany Air Products Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00
Unity Foods Limited 27-10-2021 13:30
Quice Food Industries Ltd 27-10-2021 10:30
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 10:45
Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 11:30
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-10-2021 16:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00
D .M. Textile Mills Limited 27-10-2021 13:00
TPL Properties Limited 27-10-2021 16:00
Thal Limited 27-10-2021 15:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 13:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 27-10-2021 16:00
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30
Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd 27-10-2021 17:00
S M E Leasing Limited 27-10-2021 10:00
Matco Foods Limited 27-10-2021 11:30
Shield Corporation Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00
United Brands Ltd 27-10-2021 12:00
Pakistan Services Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00
First Elite Capital Modaraba 27-10-2021 14:00
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 27-10-2021 11:30
Service Fabrics Ltd 27-10-2021 12:30
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 27-10-2021 10:00
Century Insurance Company Ltd 27-10-2021 19:30
UBL Fund Managers Ltd-Open end 27-10-2021 17:00
Systems Limited 27-10-2021 17:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 27-10-2021 09:30
Lucky Cement Limited 27-10-2021 16:30
Faysal Bank Limited 27-10-2021 12:00
Pakistan Cables Ltd 27-10-2021 09:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 27-10-2021 14:00
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 27-10-2021 13:00
Calcorp Limited 28-10-2021 14:30
Buxly Paints Ltd 28-10-2021 11:30
Bata Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2021 16:00
Ecopack Limited 28-10-2021 9:30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00
AGP Limited 28-10-2021 18:30
Grays Leasing Limited 28-10-2021 12:00
Pak Oman Asset Management
Company Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 12:30
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
HBL Asset Management Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 10:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30
First UDL Modaraba 28-10-2021 12:00
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 28-10-2021 13:00
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd 28-10-2021 14:30
TRG Pakistan Limited 28-10-2021 20:30
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00
Gillette Pakistan Limited 28-10-2021 10:30
Dawood Equities Limited 28-10-2021 11:00
First National Equities Ltd 28-10-2021 18:00
TPL Trakker Limited 28-10-2021 16:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 28-10-2021 11:00
Ghani Glass Limited 28-10-2021 13:00
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 15:00
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00
Fecto Cement Limited 28-10-2021 14:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 12:15
K-Electric Limited 28-10-2021 10:30
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
First Equity Modaraba 28-10-2021 16:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 28-10-2021 12:00
Arpak International Investments Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
AKD Hospitality Limited 28-10-2021 11:00
First Imrooz Modaraba 28-10-2021 10:30
Pioneer Cement Limited 28-10-2021 13:00
Panther Tyres Limited 28-10-2021 14:30
Allawasaya Textile
& Finishing Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 12:30
Al Abid S ilk Mills Limited 28-10-2021 14:00
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 10:30
Sindh Modaraba 28-10-2021 15:30
Atlas Battery Limited 28-10-2021 09:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 28-10-2021 10:00
Loads Limited 28-10-2021 12:30
Karam Ceramics Limited 28-10-2021 16:00
Atlas Asset Management
Ltd-Open end 28-10-2021 11:30
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd 28-10-2021 11:00
Sitara Energy Ltd 28-10-2021 15:30
Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 13:30
Saif Power Limited 28-10-2021 12:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 28-10-2021 12:30
International Industries Ltd 28-10-2021 14:00
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Pakistan P V C Limited 29-10-2021 12:30
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
Balochistan Glass Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Atlas Honda Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Citi Pharma Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Telecard Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 29-10-2021 16:00
Octopus Digital Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
Avanceon Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 29-10-2021 10:00
S .S .Oil Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Air Link Communication Limited 29-10-2021 15:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 16:30
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
Nishat Mills Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Zephyr Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 12:30
First IB LModaraba 29-10-2021 12:00
Samin Textiles Limited 29-10-2021 14:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Zil Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
Feroz 1888 Mills Limited 29-10-2021 17:00
Ados Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:30
First Tri-Star Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00
Image Pakistan Limited 29-10-2021 10:00
First Tri-Star Mutual F und Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
Tri-Star Power Limited 29-10-2021 16:00
Hafiz Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
B .F. Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:45
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Dadabhoy Sack Limited 29-10-2021 11:30
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
ABL Asset Management
Co. Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 11:00
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 29-10-2021 15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 29-10-2021 15:00
TPL Corp Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 29-10-2021 18:30
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 29-10-2021 16:00
Bunnys Limited 29-10-2021 12:00
International Knitwear Ltd 29-10-2021 14:30
786 Investments Limited 29-10-2021 09:30
Orient Rental Modaraba 29-10-2021 15:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Husein Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
D.S. Industries Limited 29-10-2021 15:15
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Netsol Technologies Ltd 29-10-2021 15:30
East West Insurance Company Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 29-10-2021 10:30
Pak Leather C rafts Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
BECo Steel Limited 29-10-2021 11:00
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 29-10-2021 11:30
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 29-10-2021 11:00
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 29-10-2021 14:00
IC C Industries Limited 30-10-2021 13:00
Amtex Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
Frontier Ceramics Ltd 30-10-2021 11:30
Hala Enterprises Ltd 30-10-2021 15:45
Roshan Packages Ltd 30-10-2021 11:00
Asia Insurance Company Ltd 30-10-2021 14:30
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 15:00
Jubilee Spinning
& Weaving Mills Ltd 30-10-2021 12:00
AN Textile Mills Limited 30-10-2021 11:00
Azgard Nine Limited 30-10-2021 11:30
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 31-10-2021 16:00
