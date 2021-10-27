ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF OCT & NOV 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
25.10.2021   Monday       27.10.2021    Wednesday
26.10.2021   Tuesday      28.10.2021     Thursday
27.10.2021   Wednesday    29.10.2021       Friday
28.10.2021   Thursday     01.11.2021       Monday
29.10.2021   Friday       02.11.2021      Tuesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

