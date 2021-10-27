Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26.10.2021 VALUE 26.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1251% PA 0.6249% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0780% PA 0.6720% PA For 12 months 0.0669% PA 0.9419% PA For 2 Years 0.0669% PA 1.4419% PA For 3 Years 0.0669% PA 1.6919% PA For 4 years 0.0669% PA 1.9419% PA For 5 years 0.0669% PA 2.0669% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 26.10.2021 VALUE 26.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0540% PA 0.6960% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1573% PA 0.9073% PA For 12 Months 0.4726% PA 1.3476% PA For 2 Years 0.4726% PA 1.8476% PA For 3 Years 0.4726% PA 2.0976% PA For 4 years 0.4726% PA 2.3476% PA For 5 years 0.4726% PA 2.4726% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 26.10.2021 VALUE 26.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3093% PA 1.0593% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA For 12 Months 0.2293% PA 1.1043% PA For 2 Years 0.2293% PA 1.6043% PA For 3 Years 0.2293% PA 1.8543% PA For 4 years 0.2293% PA 2.1043% PA For 5 years 0.2293% PA 2.2293% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26.10.2021 VALUE 26.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA For 12 Months 0.1890% PA 0.6860% PA For 2 Years 0.1890% PA 1.1860% PA For 3 Years 0.1890% PA 1.4360% PA For 4 Years 0.1890% PA 1.6860% PA For 5 years 0.1890% PA 1.8110% PA ========================================================

