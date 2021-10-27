ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (October 26, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 26.10.2021   VALUE 26.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1251% PA            0.6249% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0780% PA            0.6720% PA
For 12 months           0.0669% PA            0.9419% PA
For  2 Years            0.0669% PA            1.4419% PA
For  3 Years            0.0669% PA            1.6919% PA
For  4 years            0.0669% PA            1.9419% PA
For  5 years            0.0669% PA            2.0669% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 26.10.2021   VALUE 26.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0540% PA            0.6960% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1573% PA            0.9073% PA
For 12 Months           0.4726% PA            1.3476% PA
For  2 Years            0.4726% PA            1.8476% PA
For  3 Years            0.4726% PA            2.0976% PA
For  4 years            0.4726% PA            2.3476% PA
For  5 years            0.4726% PA            2.4726% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 26.10.2021   VALUE 26.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3093% PA            1.0593% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2936% PA            1.0436% PA
For 12 Months           0.2293% PA            1.1043% PA
For  2 Years            0.2293% PA            1.6043% PA
For  3 Years            0.2293% PA            1.8543% PA
For  4 years            0.2293% PA            2.1043% PA
For  5 years            0.2293% PA            2.2293% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 26.10.2021   VALUE 26.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1673% PA            0.5827% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1850% PA            0.5650% PA
For 12 Months           0.1890% PA            0.6860% PA
For  2 Years            0.1890% PA            1.1860% PA
For  3 Years            0.1890% PA            1.4360% PA
For  4 Years            0.1890% PA            1.6860% PA
For  5 years            0.1890% PA            1.8110% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Barclays bid Barclays bid rate

Comments

Comments are closed.

Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories