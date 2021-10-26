Hong Kong stocks end down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks finished lower on Tuesday with investors worried about the economic impact of a fresh Covid outbreak in China that has forced officials to lockdown millions to prevent its spread.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.36 percent, or 93.76 points, to 26,038.27.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.34 percent, or 12.22 points, to 3,597.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.36 percent, or 8.83 points, to 2,424.39.