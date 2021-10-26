ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,253 Decreased By ▼ -290.66 (-0.64%)
KSE30 17,682 Decreased By ▼ -128.61 (-0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China locks down city of 4 million due to Covid

AFP Updated 26 Oct 2021

BEIJING: China placed a city of four million under lockdown on Tuesday in a bid to stamp out a domestic coronavirus spike, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies.

The restrictions came as China reported 29 new domestic infections -- including six cases in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of northwestern province Gansu.

Officials in Lanzhou said the "entry and exit of residents" would be strictly controlled and limited to essential supplies or medical treatment.

"All types of residential communities are to implement closed management," authorities said in a statement.

China warns of further spread in latest Covid-19 flare-up

The latest rules come on top of strict stay-at-home orders imposed on tens of thousands in northern China, with access to tourist sites already limited and residents advised not to leave the city unless necessary.

China's latest outbreak has been linked to the contagious Delta variant, with the tally from the latest spread exceeding 100 cases over the past week.

Health officials have warned that more infections may emerge as testing is ramped up in the coming days to fight the outbreak, which has been linked to a group of domestic tourists.

China China locks down

Comments

1000 characters

China locks down city of 4 million due to Covid

Asad Umar asks if India is ready for dialogue for shared peace, prosperity

Friendly countries: IMF outcome thus hinges on debt rollover

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

FM Qureshi arrives in Iran

Mughal-era diamond and emerald glasses expected to fetch up to $3.5 million at auction

Asia suffered hottest year on record in 2020: UN

Read more stories