Indian atrocities: Black Day to be observed on 27th

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe Black Day against Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on October 27, the officials of the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir,Shehryar Afridi, chaired an in-camera session to review the preparations ahead of the observance of the Black Day on October 27 against the forced occupation of the valley by the Indian security forces.

During a briefing, the officials of the Foreign Ministry said that banners and hoardings have been installed in Islamabad's Red Zone and Pakistan embassies across the globe will expose the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris.

The parliamentary committee expressed serious concerns over the extra-judicial killings in occupied Kashmir and condemned the mass arrests of helpless Kashmiris and crackdowns during the Pakistan and India cricket match.

Each year, Kashmiris observe Black Day for recalling the Indian atrocities that continue in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian troops invaded the valley on the day in 1947 for subjugating the Kashmiri people.

