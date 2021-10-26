ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

DCs directed to ensure sugar sale at govt-notified prices

Zahid Baig 26 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Wattoo taking notice of unbridled increasing prices of the locally-produced sugar has directed all the deputy commissioners across the province to ensure white refined sugar at the government notified prices.

"I have issued directions to all the deputy commissioners who are ex-officio additional cane commissioners to ensure that locally-produced sugar is also sold at the rate notified by the government for the imported sugar i.e., Rs89.75 per kilograms," said Cane Commissioner Punjab while talking to Business Recorder here on Monday.

He claimed that deputy commissioners would start raiding different wholesale and retail markets across the province in their respective areas from Tuesday (today) to monitor that the commodity is being sold to the consumers on government rates.

Wattoo also denied that there was any shortage of sugar in the country rather he claimed that sufficient stocks of sugar are available till the end of November in the country. "We have around 225,000 metric tons to 230,000 metric tons of imported and locally produced sugar in the stocks which are sufficient till November 20. While three more vessels are in transit carrying around 60,000 metric tons of sugar which would supplement our existing stocks," he claimed.

Meanwhile, price of white refined sugar surged to Rs11,100 per 100 kg to Rs11,200 per kilogram in whole sale market of the city. A wholesaler said that prices are increasing as very few stocks of locally produced sugar had left in the country. Quoting mills sources, he said that only three to four mills now have sugar in their stocks and they are selling it on higher rates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Muhammad Zaman Wattoo sugar sale shortage of sugar

Comments

Comments are closed.

DCs directed to ensure sugar sale at govt-notified prices

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Climate pledges not honoured

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

Saudi pledges over $1bn in 'green era' initiatives

PM meets MBS

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Read more stories