Oct 26, 2021
World

Hurricane Rick lashes Mexico's Pacific coast

AFP 26 Oct 2021

MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Rick slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and flooding, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm made landfall with maximum winds of 105 miles (around 170 kilometers) per hour, but lost strength as it moved inland, according to the NHC.

At 1500 GMT, Rick was located around 40 miles north of Lazaro Cardenas in the western state of Michoacan, packing winds of up to 80 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The storm was downgraded to a Category One hurricane, the lowest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.

"Rapid weakening is expected today while Rick continues to move over land, and Rick is forecast to dissipate over the mountainous terrain of southern Mexico tonight or Tuesday," the NHC predicted.

Heavy rain in the states of Guerrero and Michoacan "will likely produce flash flooding and mudslides," it warned.

A storm surge was producing significant coastal flooding in parts of southern Mexico, it added.

