Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
26 Oct 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Dynea Pakistan Limited 30.06.2021 100% Final Cash Dividend 25.10.2021
Interloop Limited 30.06.2021 03% Bonus Shares 22.10.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
