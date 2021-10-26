Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
26 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Merit Packaging Limited 27-10-2021 18-11-2021 25-11-2021 Prem. 2.50/-
==================================================================================================
