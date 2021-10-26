ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
Markets

Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Merit Packaging Limited       27-10-2021         18-11-2021         25-11-2021        Prem. 2.50/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

