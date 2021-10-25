UK condemns Sudan military coup as unacceptable betrayal

LONDON: Britain said on Monday a military coup in Sudan was an unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people and called on security forces there to release the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Sudan's military seized power on Monday, arresting members of a transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

"Today's military coup in Sudan is an unacceptable betrayal of the Sudanese people and their democratic transition. Security forces must release PM Hamdok and other civilian leaders, and those who do not respect right to protest without fear of violence will be held to account," Britain's Africa minister Vicky Ford said on Twitter.