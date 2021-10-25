Canadian High Commissioner calls on COAS Bajwa

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday.

"During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation, and peace and stability in Afghanistan were discussed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In his remarks, COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

Discussing the Afghan situation with the visiting dignitary, COAS reiterated that there is a "need for global convergence" on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis together with coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.