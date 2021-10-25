ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields dip, Italy outperforms after S&P outlook upgrade

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, helped by a Friday fall in US Treasury yields following comments from US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, while Italian bonds outperformed following an unexpected credit rating outlook upgrade.

Powell said on Friday that the bank should start the process of reducing its support of the economy by cutting back on its asset purchases, but should not yet hike interest rates.

Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said the 6 basis point drop in 10-year US Treasury yields after Powell's comments on Friday was supportive of European bond markets. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Euro zone bond yields edge higher, eyes on the ECB

By 0720 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1 basis point to -0.10%, below the highest since 2019 it touched at -0.069% on Friday.

Developed market bond yields have risen in recent weeks, driven by accelerated bets on rate hikes from the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve and concerns that high inflation may be less transitory than expected.

Italian bonds outperformed after S&P Global revised the outlook on the country's BBB credit rating -- two notches above junk -- to positive, suggesting it could eventually upgrade it.

The agency cited the Italian government's progress in implementing reforms, which it expects will boost economic growth, as well as the European Central Bank's pandemic-era monetary policy, which it said has also supported an investment-led recovery in Italy.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 2 basis points to 0.93%, pushing the closely watched gap with German peers down slightly to 103 bps.

"This should be positive for the BTPs-Bund spread, despite that the spread is very tight and has been remarkably stable," Sorensen said.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations hovered just above 2% after crossing that level -- the ECB's inflation target -- for the first time since 2014 on Friday.

Investors will eye the German business climate index survey from the Ifo institute at 0800 GMT.

In the primary market, the European Union will re-open a seven-year bond at auction to raise up to 2.5 billion euros.

And net issuance turns sharply negative this week. While Commerzbank expects around 18 billion euros of euro zone government bond issuance, the market will see nearly 80 billion euros of backflows from coupon payments and maturing bonds, analysts said.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Eurozone bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields dip, Italy outperforms after S&P outlook upgrade

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

Read more stories