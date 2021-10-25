ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over the nation's increasing assertiveness globally.

In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order," state news agency Xinhua reported.

Fostering intellectual talent more urgent priority for China

"China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism," Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

He urged all countries to promote the values of peace, development, justice, democracy, freedom, making use of a phrase the "common values of all mankind" that he coined and first mentioned in a July speech for the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Xi said reforms on global governance are needed, and that international rules should be decided by all 193 members of the United Nations, instead of by "certain countries or country groupings", making a veiled criticism of the United States for exerting a dominant influence over international institutions.

He also said all countries should always abide by international rules, and not only when the rules suit them.

China Xi Jinping Taiwan

Comments

1000 characters

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

Read more stories