ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rise on boost from environmental protection firms; property falls

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up on Monday, led by environmental protection stocks on China's measures to achieve carbon neutrality, while property firms fell after a report said the government would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4% to 4,979.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,609.86.

** Real estate firms lost 2.7%. The official Xinhua news agency said the State Council, or Cabinet, would determine which regions will be involved in the pilot real estate tax and other details.

** "We believe Beijing is determined to quicken the rollout of property tax, but will still proceed in a cautious way and only phase in the tax gradually. So the direct impact in the near term should be quite limited," Nomura said in a note.

** Nomura added the indirect impact could be much bigger, as the expectation of ever-rising home prices will likely be significantly reined in among Chinese households, and new home sales across China could slow down.

** The environmental protection industry index and the new energy index jumped more than 3% each.

** China's cabinet on Sunday outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060.

** An index tracking coal stocks went up 2.7%.

** China's state planner said on Monday it has urged coal companies to strictly perform their contractual obligations as it continues to take measures to boost supplies and steady soaring prices.

** Analysts say coal supply shortages are likely to persist for at least another few months.

** The new energy vehicles sub-index and the automobiles sub-index gained more than 3% each.

China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China shares rise on boost from environmental protection firms; property falls

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries: Pope

Balochistan CM resigns

Talks fail between UniCredit, Italy over Monte dei Paschi

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

Read more stories