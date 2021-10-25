ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
RCB completes 'Shining Saddar Project' at cost of Rs1.1bn

AFP 25 Oct 2021

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed 'Shining Saddar Project' at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion. Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik has said that several development works worth Rs 1.1 billion including road carpeting of Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Adam Jee Road, construction of footpaths, organizing hanging electricity wires, installation of street lights and provision of parking facilities were completed under 'Shining Saddar Project' to facilitate the citizens and the traders.

He informed that RCB was facing difficulties like shortage of water, collection of revenue and enforcement etc but due to tireless efforts of the board, major issues had been resolved. The board had overcome the financial difficulties, he added.

In line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green and Clean vision, "We have set up 'Quran Gardens' in different areas." In-charge Horticulture Branch, Mehr Gul worked tirelessly to plant maximum saplings and also grown plants which are mentioned in the "Holy Quran".

The CEO further said that Cantonment General Hospital which was earlier called White Elephant was brought out of crisis and the hospital would further be improved. He said that RCB is at top position in all cantonment boards of the country due to its development projects. Potohar parking is biggest achievement of RCB, he said and informed that another parking facility in Saddar Bazaar was provided to the citizens.

He said several development works including renovation of different areas were completed under Shining Saddar Project. He informed that Member National Assembly, Amir Mehmood Kiani and Member Provincial Assembly Umar Tanveer Butt provided special grants for the development projects in Saddar and other areas of the cantt.

