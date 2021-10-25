EFU Life partners with Kuickpay to facilitate payments

KARACHI: EFU Life has partnered with Kuickpay to offer premium collection service using Kuickpay enabled 1Link bill payments touch points. This service will facilitate EFU Life and EFU Hemayah Takaful clients to pay premium directly from their bank accounts using digital channels of their bank which includes Net banking, ATMs, Mobile apps, Over the Counter "OTC" of bank branch and other 1Link affiliated bill collection units.

The signing ceremony was held recently in EFU Life Head Office in Karachi. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director, EFU Life and Arbab Ali Khan MD, KuickPay. In the presence of Shahid Abbas, CFO EFU Life and Ashfaque Ahmed GM Technology, along with Saqib Ali Kazmi CEO, KuickPay and Ahmer Farooqui Head of Business Kuickpay.

Kuickpay, by Innovarge, is a digital payment aggregator for businesses, which manages the collection of all types of payments for a business. It provides an API engine for integration that business owners can use to manage invoices. EFU Life has a robust API based middleware engine that is directly integrated with Kuickpay system to facilitate real-time digital premium collection directly from bank accounts of clients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021