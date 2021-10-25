Rich tributes paid to Zaman Khan

LAHORE: The members of executive committee of History Reading Society (HRS) of Pakistan unanimous resolution to express deep sorrow on the loss of iconic human rights activist and prominent journalist. Zaman Khan who passed away early in the day at Lahore.

It is noteworthy that recently Zaman Khan participated in a seminar organized by HRS in the memory of freedom fighter Rai Ahmed Kharal where he was one of the leading speakers and later wrote a detailed article on the subject in Friday Times newspaper.

It may be mentioned that despite the health issues the commitment of late Zaman Khan to the political struggle for country's stability and prosperity never wavered. The resolution was concluded with prayers for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

The members of the Society resolved to convey their heartfelt grief to Mrs. Amina Zaman, her son Asad Zaman and daughters Faryal Zaman, Quratulain Zaman and Noori Zaman. In the resolution the valuable contributions and efforts of late Zaman Khan for the rights of minorities, labourers and farmers of Pakistan were acknowledged, and not the least, his services as an active member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan were highly appreciated. The resolution further acknowledged that his outstanding services for the students struggle as rights activist would be remembered for a long time to come.

According to the founding members of HRS one of the main reasons of setting up the Society is to inculcate the habit of studying the history among the people of Pakistan. Members of the Society are notable people committed to the cause of conservation of cultural heritage of Pakistan.

