AMC wins Super League on climate change debate at national level

Recorder Report 25 Oct 2021

LAHORE Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) Lahore's team defeated Karachi and won on national level in the All-Pakistan Parliamentary Debate titled "Pakistan Debating Super League" organized by Dialogue Climate Change, an active organization. Students of AMC, Saad Javed, Haris Tahir and Huzifa Waseem won the final competition and embraced success for their college.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has congratulated his team and called it another honour for the Institution. He termed it as a proud step for AMC and said that the Debating Society of this College has maintained the tradition of victory and success which is no less than a credit for the every student for this college.

Talking in this regard, Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that it is very encouraging that the medical students of this Institute are participating in extracurricular activities in addition to complex and difficult scientific education which not only brighten the name of the Institution but also the personality of the students is groomed.

