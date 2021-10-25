Pakistan Cables signs up 'business ambition' for 1.5°C commitment

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables Ltd, represented by the Chairman, Mustapha A. Chinoy and the British High Commission, represented by Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner Karachi & Trade Director for Pakistan signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment at the Pakistan Cables Urban Forest, Nooriabad. The commitment aligns the Company's ambition with keeping warming to 1.5°C and reaching science-based net-zero emissions by 2050. Pakistan Cables is amongst the first 26 companies in Pakistan to sign on to the Race to Zero ahead of the COP 26 that will be held in Glasgow, Oct-Nov 2021.

"As we head towards COP26 in Glasgow ten days from now, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan Cables is joining hands for our Race-to-Zero pledge and committing to our 26for26 initiative. I got a chance to visit the Urban Forest today, a green initiative on Pakistan Cables' industrial estate, where team members from the organization have planted over 40,000 trees since 2020. This fantastic environmental conservation practice shows how businesses like Pakistan Cables are leading the way to a green, clean and sustainable future" said Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis.

Pakistan Cables is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. Earlier in 2021, Pakistan Cables announced planting 40,000 trees on 2.5 acres, creating Pakistan's first and largest Urban Forest on an industrial estate, at its upcoming manufacturing facility Nooriabad. "Pakistan Cables has long been an advocate of green initiatives and adhering to sustainable business practices. We are extremely proud of the commitment and stand united with global business leaders on the climate change", stated Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy.

Transforming to a net-zero emissions economy requires coordinated action across all sectors of the economy supported by enabling policy frameworks. Companies signing this document commit to policy advocacy positions consistent with a 1.5°C future. There ceremony was also attended by Muna Shamsuddin [title here], Arshad Shafiq, Director Operations Pakistan Cables and other team members.

