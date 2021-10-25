Two killed in trailer-car collision near N. Bypass

KARACHI: At least two persons were died and two others including police official injured in a dreadful road accident near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Sunday. According to details, rescue 1122 officials said an overspeeding trailer rammed into a car in Karachi which claims two lives on the spot.

The car was badly damaged in the collision resulting in the death of two people and injuries two others, a private news channel reported. The bodies and injured people were shifted to nearby Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Eye-witnesses present on the scene informed that the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the trailer.