Dozens killed in fighting between Somalia army and former allied group

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

MOGADISHU: At least 30 people died and over 100 were injured in intensified fighting between the Somali National Army and its former ally Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) in the Somali state of Galmudug over the weekend, residents and hospital officials said.

The clashes, in the state's second-largest district of Guriceel, run the risk of distracting both groups from their fights against Al Shabaab, analysts and residents said. This round of fighting broke out early Saturday and continued into Sunday, residents told Reuters.

"I am sure over 30 people died because I know 27 of them and they belong to both groups," elder Farah Abdullahi told Reuters. His estimates were echoed by 10 residents interviewed individually by Reuters. Both the army and ASWJ were not reachable for comment.

ASWJ is a group of moderate Sufi Muslims which has played a key role in the fight against the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. But tensions between the armed group and the federal government have been building for years. ASWJ accuses the government of not doing enough to fight Al Shabaab, while the government accuses ASWJ of acting without its permission.

