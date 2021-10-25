ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Business & Finance

Walmart allowing some shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Walmart Inc said on Thursday customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar. Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks.

There are 200 Coinstar kiosks located inside Walmart stores across the United States that will allow customers to buy bitcoin, a Walmart spokesperson said.

Walmart was subject to a cryptocurrency hoax in September when a fake press release was published announcing a partnership between the world's largest retailer and litecoin. The news had briefly sent prices of the little known cryptocurrency surging.

