KP govt tables bill in PA to regulate land-use, building construction works

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has presented a legislative bill in the provincial legislature for the regulation of land-use and building control.

The Act would be called the 'KP Land-Use and Building Control Act, 2021' and extend to the whole of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, it would come into force on such date as the Department may, with the approval of the Chief Minister only. Under the Act, the provincial government would constitute Provincial Land-Use and Building Control Council with Chief Minister as its chairman and Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development as vice chairman.

The members of the committee would be included minister for agriculture, livestock & Cooperatives, minister for industries, minister for environment, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Revenue & Estate Department, Secretary Local Governments, Secretary Housing, Secretary Public Health Engineering, Secretary C&W, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Transport, Secretary Industries, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock & Cooperatives. Furthermore, five experts including at least three experts from private sector, to be nominated by the chairman as members while Director General (DG) of the authority would member-cum-Secretary of the Council.

The chief minister would co-opt members belonging to the relevant expertise in relation to any matter under consideration of the council, who will take part in discussion, but will not be entitled to vote for or against the matter under discussion. The members would attend all the meetings of the council in person. The members would have adequate experience, skills and knowledge in this field of urban and regional planning, transportation, municipal services, architecture or environment with such other qualifications as may be prescribed.

The term of the office of members would be three years, which may be extended for another term, unless he resigns earlier or removed by the chairman (chief minister) from holding such office. In case the seat of a member falls vacant, due to his resignation, or removal, as the case may be, or he fails to attend three consecutive meetings without sufficient cause or reason, such vacancy would be filled within one month, and such member would hold office for the remaining term of his predecessor. A member shall not be paid for being a member of the council, except members from private sector, who may be paid honoraria, as approved by the council.

The functions of the council would be included the approval of policies and guidelines, pertaining to the functioning of the authority, approve the urban policy, physical planning standard, land use policy, guidance notes etc, submitted to it by the authority, approve regulations, standards & guides for land use, zoning and spatial planning, strategic or master plans, district land-use plans, master plans any change or modification, annual budget, both current & development, honorarium for the experts members from private sector, create abolish and convert posts, fix salaries, allowances and other perks and privileges for the officers and officials of the authority, conduct oversight of the plan preparations and their implementation, give directions to the authority, from time to time for discharging its functions and perform any other function as may be assigned to it by the government or as it may deem appropriate.

The meetings of the council shall be presided over by the Chairman (Chief Minister) and in his absence by the Vice Chairman shall preside over such meetings. The council shall meet, at least-bi-annually; however, the chairman may convene the meeting of the council as and when deemed appropriate. The quorum of the meeting shall be two-third of the total members and may determine its own procedure for conduct of its business.

