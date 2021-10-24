PM should tell federal members to not 'fiddle with Balochistan's internal matters': CM Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell his federal members to "not fiddle with the internal matters" of the province.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Kamal said: "I would ask honorable Prime [email protected] if he seriously tells some of his federal members not fiddle with #Balochistan internal matters. He added that they should give space to PTI provincial hierarchy to play its responsibility and role.

He stated that this political movement shall be a start of a new era in Balochistan and for Pakistan's politics.

"These two months have opened many things, shown faces, political so-called principles, greed, lust for power, conspirators and many heroes and sted fast people with credibility," the CM said.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal says he hasn’t resigned

Taking a jibe at his opponents, Jam Kamal said that any loss to the development in the province will be entirely the responsibility of PDM, PTI, and BAP. "I would suggest to @ImranKhanPTI to have a look around his people."

Earlier, Jam Kamal denied reports of his resignation. The Balochistan CM took to twitter to retract reports of resignation. “I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The uncertain political situation still embroils Balochistan as there are rumours doing rounds on social media claiming that Chief Minister Jam Kamal has tendered his resignation while the provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani vehemently denied the reports.

The spokesperson tweeted: “The news about the resignation of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal is not true.”

Previously, the vote of no-trust motion against Jam Kamal was delayed till October 25 after four of the members of the estranged BAP members went missing.

The disgruntled members claimed that people in the province are facing frustration, unrest, and unemployment due to the poor governance of the CM. They said that the performance of institutions has also been affected.

Besides, they said that running the important affairs without consultation has caused irreparable damage to the province.

Balochistan CM makes a dash for Islamabad

The disgruntled members had claimed that it has the required number to send Jam Kamal packing as 14 members of his own party are signatories on the motion. However, Jam Kamal was hopeful that the move will fail and said that few members cannot stop the development of the province.