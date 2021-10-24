ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
Oct 24, 2021
World

Deadly blast in Ugandan capital a 'terrorist act': President

AFP 24 Oct 2021

KAMPALA: Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Sunday that an explosion in the capital Kampala that killed one and injured five was "a terrorist act" and vowed to hunt down those responsible.

"It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators," Museveni said in a Twitter post about the explosion late Saturday in northern Kampala.

Police said the "serious blast" occurred at around 9:00 pm (1800 GMT) at a popular street side restaurant strip in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.

Museveni said he had been briefed that three people "left a package" at the scene that later exploded, killing one person and injuring five others.

He said investigators were still combing the bomb site and more details would be released later, including advice for the public in "dealing with these possible terrorists".

"The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don't respect life," Museveni said.

Yoweri Museveni Ugandan President

