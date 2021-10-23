I have not resigned, says Balochistan CM Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani said on Saturday that he has not resigned from his post, adding that such claims are mere rumours.

In a tweet, Jam Kamal said that "I have not resigned and such rumors may not spread."

It was reported earlier that Jam Kamal, accompanied by his staff, dashed to Islamabad from Quetta on Friday on board a special plane to hold meetings with the government officials in view of the no-trust move tabled against him in the provincial assembly.

Sources said that 34 members of the Balochistan Assembly are currently staying at the Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s home in Quetta where they have been gifted shawls by their host.

Furthermore, they added, these members of the assembly were also keeping their contacts with other members of the assembly in a bid to thwart the no-confidence move.

Only two days ago, on October 20 (on Wednesday), the no-confidence motion had been tabled in the Balochistan Assembly against beleaguered Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani.

The motion was moved by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was presiding over the session, said that 33 members of the House were in favour of moving the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Balochistan CM makes a dash for Islamabad

Earlier, disgruntled members of the ruling coalition in Balochistan refused to withdraw the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal, saying no option except “minus Jam Kamal” is acceptable.

BAP members, challenging Jam Kamal's Chief Ministership, have also accused him of horse-trading. In a statement, the BAP spokesman said last week that Jam Kamal had sent him an offer of providing any ministry to his son if he pledges support.

Opposition members also allege that the provincial government is threatening lawmakers supporting the no-confidence motion. “The country should be run according to the constitution,” Asad Baloch, Minister for Social Welfare and secretary-general of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-Awami) told journalists in Quetta on Friday.

No-trust motion against Jam Kamal tabled in PA

Malik Sikander, leader of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, said after the filing of the no-confidence motion, Jam Kamal is sitting in the chief minister’s office "unlawfully and unconstitutionally."

“Jam Kamal is not the chief minister of Balochistan anymore,” he claimed.

"The entire state machinery is active to just save one person," Sikander said in an apparent reference to Jam Kamal who refuses to resign and has asked the opposition members to remove him from office by proving their support in the assembly.

Disgruntled members of the Balochistan assembly have also alleged that the provincial government is involved in the abduction of some lawmakers that support the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal.

On Thursday, responding to claims that the Balochistan government had abducted parliamentarians to foil the no-confidence motion against Jam Kamal, provincial government's spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, said that it was "unfortunate" to make such claims.

Disgruntled opposition accuses Balochistan govt of threatening its members

Sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the disgruntled members during a meeting with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak conveyed the message to the top leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan that they are not going to budge from their stance of ousting the chief minister.

The sources said that Khattak had a meeting with the disgruntled members of the coalition led by acting president of BAP Zahoor Buledi, which was also attended by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and others, in which the deepening political crisis in the province was discussed in detail.

They said that Khattak requested the disgruntled members of the ruling coalition to resolve the matter amicably through talks.

Voting on the no-confidence motion is set to take place on October 25.

The Balochistan Assembly has a total of 65 members and as per the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20 percent or 13 members.