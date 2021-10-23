Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Goodluck Industries Ltd 30.06.2021 30% FinalCash Dividend 21.10.2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 30.06.2022 25% Interim Cash Dividend 21.10.2021
Engro Corporation Ltd 31.12.2021 70% Interim Cash Dividend 21.10.2021
National Foods Ltd 30.06.2021 100% FinalCash Dividend 22.10.2021
Interloop Limited 30.06.2021 10% FinalCash Dividend 22.10.2021
