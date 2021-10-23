Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
23 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Habib Metropolitan 22.09.2021 03.00 . 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Bank Limited Friday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
September 30, 2021
Dynea Pakistan 22.09.2021 04.30 . 1st Quarterly Meeting in
Limited Friday P.M Accounts for the Progress
period ended
September 30, 2021
Cyan Limited 22.09.2021 03.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in
Friday P.M. Accounts for the Progress
period ended
September 30, 2021
==========================================================================================
