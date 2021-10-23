KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Habib Metropolitan 22.09.2021 03.00 . 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Bank Limited Friday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended September 30, 2021 Dynea Pakistan 22.09.2021 04.30 . 1st Quarterly Meeting in Limited Friday P.M Accounts for the Progress period ended September 30, 2021 Cyan Limited 22.09.2021 03.30 3rd Quarterly Meeting in Friday P.M. Accounts for the Progress period ended September 30, 2021 ==========================================================================================

